Hall Raises HUGE Money For Kids

Hall Communications WOKO Burlington/Plattsburg’s 15th annual fundraiser for the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, The Big Change Roundup for Kids, has raised $347,000.

“We had to adapt,” said WOKO Program Director Wild Bill Sargent, “Before the pandemic BCR was hundreds of events raising money, tours to schools and businesses all across northern New York and Vermont with the Final Roundup Events asking people to come and drop off all the spare change they could find… Literally TONS of change that added up to some unbelievable totals.”

WOKO spent the month of April promoting events planned by the community including a pool tournament, a gymkhana, a concert by The Johnny Cash Tribute Show and more. WOKO auctioned off unique and once in a lifetime items and experiences including a helicopter tour of the Green Mountains and a speed painting by Miss Vermont, Danielle Morse painted live on-the-air in the WOKO Studio. Finally, the first Big Change Roundup for Kids Radiothon collected all remaining donations at the end of the April.

Dr. Lewis First, Chief Pediatrician at UVM Children’s Hospital said, “Our (medical) staff is committed to the best care possible for all kids. The money raised by WOKO’s number one listeners will add the touches that will take away a child’s pain, take away a family’s fear and will SAVE CHILDREN’S LIVES! Thank you WOKO for your unending commitment to our community and we can’t wait until next year!”