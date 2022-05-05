Candidate Purchases Radio Air-Time Before Primary

Matt Dubiel, who’s running for U.S. Senate in Illinois, has purchased airtime on Cumulus owned News/Talker WLS-AM in Chicago. The former radio host and producer will crack the mic again, this time Saturday afternoons from 3 to 5 P.M. until his Illinois Primary June 28th.

Dubiel says this is the first time in Illinois history that an active candidate for public office has simultaneously hosted a weekly radio program.

“Nothing can replace the reach of radio,” said Dubiel. “I’m consistently being shadow-banned on social media, corporate media refuses to cover my campaign, and the issues we need to discuss like CRT/SEL in schools, medical freedom, and other hot topics are virtually banned on social platforms that censor We the People, in America! The Illinois GOP even has me blocked on Twitter, and I’m running on their ticket! Hosting my own show on the radio home of Bongino, Shapiro, and Levin will allow Dubiel to speak directly to the people. The people in every county across Illinois need to know they have a guy who will actually represent them for a change. I am looking forward to talking to ALL Illinoisians about the issues that matter to them. It’s up to me to let you know Matt Dubiel will represent you in Washington, and stand up for you here at home.”

Dubiel, 45, began his career in radio at 17, interning for the legendary Steve Dahl. He worked his way up through the radio ranks in Chicago, serving as a producer and talent, before transitioning into management. Today, he is the owner of AM 1530 WCKG Chicago, a cancer survivor, husband, and proud father of four children.

Check out his candidate website HERE.