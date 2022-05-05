Facebook Officially Exits Podcasting

The Social Media giant made it official Wednesday night with a letter to podcasters telling them their shows will no longer be available on the platform as of June 3rd.

Facebook began allowing publishers to automatically post their shows about a year ago. It never really did get any traction compared to other podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Here’s the official letter from Facebook…

“Podcasts will no longer be available on Facebook starting on June 3, 2022. Your existing podcasts will remain available and new episodes will continue to publish until that date. Starting today, you will not be able to link or publish any new podcasts.”