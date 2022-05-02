Freakonomics Adds Another Executive

The Freakonomics Radio Network has hired Neal Carruth as Executive Vice President and General Manager. Carruth most recently led NPR’s news podcasting strategy, and his responsibilities at Freakonomics Radio Network will include helping to set the strategic and editorial direction of the organization.

“For years now, I’ve been a serious fan of the work that Stephen Dubner and the team have done on the Freakonomics Radio podcast,” said Carruth. “I love the podcast’s combination of curiosity, rigor, and delight. I can’t wait to work with the team to grow the audience for the current slate of shows and to help them develop new properties.”

“I feel we’ve hit the jackpot with Neal,” said Stephen Dubner, Freakonomics host. “He has an amazing track record in both the editorial and strategic realms, and he’s got a priceless perspective on this crazy-fast-growing industry. His presence here is going to immediately make us all better.”