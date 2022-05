Indeed continues to put up the big numbers on the Media Monitors list. The job site continues to hold on to the top slot on the weekly tally sheet.

With more than 63,000 spots aired Indeed out-distances Upside, a cashback app, by more than 11,000 spots.

Looking at the numbers: Indeed (63,428), Upside (52,191), Progressive (51,587), The Home Depot (41,686), Straight Talk (39,107).