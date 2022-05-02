New Crypto Focused Podcast

Randi Zuckerberg, will host a new SiriusXM original podcast. “Crypto Café With Randi Zuckerberg” will feature both casual and educational conversations with metaverse experts, tech futurists, and top business executives.

“During such a dynamic time in cryptocurrency, we’re thrilled to have a brilliant business leader like Randi Zuckerberg share her knowledge with listeners nationwide,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “We know Randi will bring the same energy and passion she has on her SiriusXM Business Radio program to her new podcast, as she guides people through this very active space.”

“Through the years, I’ve seen so many business, technology, and economic trends arise, but nothing quite like the passion and fervor around crypto, NFTs and Web3,” said Zuckerberg. “I’m excited to dive into this world more deeply through my new podcast in a way that turns an intimidating, confusing topic into a conversation that feels friendly, approachable, and fun.”