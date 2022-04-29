Taylor Back In The Valley

Michelle Taylor has joined the airstaff of WALL radio in Middletown, NY. Her former partner at Q92 (WRNQ-FM), Joe Daily has also picked up Sunday morning duties at WALL.

“Michelle and Joe are a natural fit to WALL’s mission” said Mary Ridings, GM. “Their passion and talent are contagious and solid proof why local and relevant radio continues to thrive in the Hudson Valley.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back on the air in the Hudson Valley for a true family of radio stations at Neversink Media,” said Taylor. “I’m happy to share my workday with the Hudson Valley business community, lend my voice to all the non-profit organizations, provide a fun and engaging place to tune in for our families, share local content and a great selection of music!”