Browns Announce New Radio Team

Following the retirement of Cleveland Browns radio color commentator Doug Dieken after the 2021 season, the Browns have announced their new radio team. Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry will join play-by-play announcer and voice of the Browns Jim Donovan.

Zegura, who had been the gameday sideline reporter since 2014, will step into the color commentator role, while Cherry, a three-time Super Bowl champion who has been a sports broadcaster for various platforms in Cleveland since 2014, will become the new sideline reporter.