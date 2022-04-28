No More Model Antenna’s Please

At its May 19th meeting, The Federal Communications Commission will consider eliminating the requirement that stations build a scale mock-up of directional antennas when seeking a license. The Commission will vote on allowing broadcasters to use computer modeling.

The Commission is calling the proposed change: “providing regulatory relief to FM radio broadcasters.” Currently when seeking a license, FM stations using directional antennas are required to provide physical measurements to verify their directional pattern.

To do this, stations must either build a full-size mockup of the antenna or build a scale model.

The Commission will consider an Order that would allow broadcasters to verify patterns using computer modeling rather than real-world testing.

The Commission believes the change will “decrease regulatory costs and bring our FM regulations in line with other broadcast services.”