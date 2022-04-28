Radio Ink Announces Medallas de Cortez Finalists

Radio Ink is proud to present the finalists for the 2022 Medallas de Cortez. Winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23, in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.

This will be the 13th awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management. The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR, the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, in 1946.

Marketer of the Year

Tony Garcia, Global Media Services Inc, Charlotte, NC

Barbara Ferreiro, CANO Health, Los Angeles, CA

Ed D’Abate, Katz Radio Group, Los Angeles, CA

Andrea (“Andi”) Cooper, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

Nelly Mauricio, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Local Personality of the Year

Juan Manuel Yanez, KOYE-FM/AlphaMedia, Tyler-Longview, TX

Patricia De Lima , WLZL-FM/Audacy, Washington, DC

Angelica Vale, KLLI-FM/Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Omar Velasco & Argelia Atilano, KLVE-FM/Univision, Los Angeles, CA

Maria Del Pilar, WEMG-FM/Mega Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Raul Brindis, KLTN-FM/Univision, Houston-Galveston, TX

Syndicated or National Personality of the Year

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, Entravision

Andres Cantor, Fútbol de Primera Inc. (FDP)

Hector Millan, Entravision

El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo, Univision

Enrique Santos, iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks

Alberto Cortez, SBS/AIRE Radio Networks

Program Director of the Year

Yolanda Navarro, Stephens Media Group, Merced, CA

Jammin Johnny Caride, Spanish Broadcasting System, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Candy Cintron, Audacy, Washington, DC

Haz Montana, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Julie Garza, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

Jorge Melendez, Mega Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Mark “Homie” Arias, Univision, San Antonio, TX

Carlos Duran, Salem Media Group, Portland, OR

DOS or Sales Manager of the Year

Patty Valdes, Spanish Broadcasting System, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Michelle Santillan, Campesina Radio Network, Phoenix, AZ

Mariano Amador, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Edna Uribe, Univision, Chicago, IL

Mario Taboada, Spanish Broadcasting system, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Eric Garcia, Univision, New York, NY

Alicia Avila, Lazer Media, Riverside-San Bernardino, CA

General or Market Manager of the Year

Belia Paz, Aerostar Media Group, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, UT

Irma Barrios, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Shirley Davenport, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

Marc Guralnick, Mega Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Maire Mason, Spanish Broadcasting System, New York, NY

Dennis Hayes, Salem Media Group, Portland, OR

Sabina Widmann, Univision, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV & McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

Station of the Year

WLZL FM, Audacy, Washington, DC

WHOL-AM, VP Broadcasting, Allentown-Bethlehem, PA

KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

WKAQ-FM, Univision, Puerto Rico

KEGH-FM, Aerostar Media, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, UT

WYMY-FM, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

KRYP-FM, Salem Media Group, Portland, OR

WRSO-AM, iHeart Media, Orlando, FL