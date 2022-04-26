A Couple Of Scripted Musical Podcasts

Two new original scripted musical podcasts are launching on SiriusXM. “Make It Up As We Go: Season 2″, and “Sonic Leap” will be on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel.

Make It Up As We Go: Season 2 is the story of ambitious young country singer Charlotte Sayles, who has now made her way into Nashville’s male-dominated country hit factory to shake things up and make her fame.

Sonic Leap is the completely made-up backstory of real-life rock act Hero the Band – four Atlanta-based fraternal brothers who get sent back to 1985 to “change their future and the future of music.”

The podcasts are part of a partnership between SXM and podcast content studio Audio Up.

“These projects speak to our abilities as storytellers, songwriters, and music producers,” said Jared Gutstadt, Audio Up Founder and CEO. “With SiriusXM, Audio Up has an alliance with shared creative vision and unprecedented opportunity for scale.”

“This is a testament to how SiriusXM and Audio Up complement each other in producing, promoting, and monetizing great original podcast entertainment,” said Scott Greenstein, President/Chief Creative Officer SiriusXM.