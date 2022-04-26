Audacy & Fox Working In The Cloud

Audacy and FOX News Audio are expanding their affiliate partnership and will migrate the network’s linear talk radio streaming content to AmperWave. AmperWave is Audacy’s cloud-based distribution and monetization platform for live and on-demand audio streams.

The expanded agreement will also make Audacy the exclusive third-party ad sales representation of FOX News Audio’s streaming inventory on the audio network’s digital properties.

“Audacy knows that our industry is changing with listeners consuming more audio on streams than ever before,” said Corey Podolsky, VP Business Development, Audacy. “As a strategic partner, we are excited to lean into that industry shift with FOX News Audio to deliver new capabilities via our AmperWave streaming platform.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Audacy and collaborate on serving the growing needs of our listeners,” said William Sanchez, Audio Executive Director of Business Development and Digital Audio Operations, FOX News. “We look forward to improving our audience’s experience with AmperWave’s hosting technology on our platforms.”

Audacy has been delivering FOX News Audio content to its digital platform consumers since 2019.