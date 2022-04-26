Kentucky Writer Focused Podcast

“Words For The People” is a new podcast produced by Louisville Public Media Podcasts. The program was created and is hosted by Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson.

Each episode features interviews with two Kentucky writers — one established, and one emerging — woven together with writing submitted by LPM’s community of listeners.

“Everyone has meaningful stories inside them, but we don’t always know how to set them loose into the world,” said Wilkinson. “We want to help you free the words that matter.”

“I’m so proud Crystal has chosen LPM to help bring her podcast to life. Her mission couldn’t be more perfectly aligned with our own: empowering people to tell their own stories,” said Laura Ellis, LPM Director of Podcasts and Special Projects.