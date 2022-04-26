SXM Working With Therapy Gecko

SiriusXM has a new agreement with Lyle Forever and his podcast Therapy Gecko. The deal gives SXM Media exclusive global ad sales rights to the podcast and calls for Stitcher to distribute the show across all podcast platforms.

“The next generation of audio stars are connecting with audiences across a variety of different platforms, and Lyle Forever is no exception,” said Kelli Hurley VP, global Head of Revenue Partnerships. “His Therapy Gecko has evolved from a character on a livestream into a quirky multimedia brand that speaks to millions of fans from all walks of life, tapping into issues that affect us all. We’re thrilled to partner with Lyle to take his Therapy Gecko podcast to the next level.”

“I’m very excited to be working with SiriusXM to achieve my continuing goal of being a gecko and talking to people on the phone,” said Forever. “I also plan to use some of the money they gave me to buy groceries. Including deli meats, wheat bread, and watermelon LaCroix.”