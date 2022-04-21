Pepe on The Rise at Estrella

Estrella Media has promoted longtime programmer and TV personality Pepe Garza to new roles as the Head of Content Development and A&R for the newly established music division Estrella Media Music Entertainment and Executive Producer, Digital Audio for the company.

Garza previously served as the Program Director for Estrella Media’s flagship radio station, Que Buena Los Angeles.

“Pepe has been a leading figure in the growth and support of Regional Mexican music and transformed the way fans view and connect with content digitally,” said Eddie Leon, EVP, Radio, Estrella Media. “With his expanded role, he will continue to identify unique and important artists and content that will connect with fans and the Estrella audience, including through the launch of EMME, our music division. It is exciting to have Pepe continue with the Estrella Media family and go give him this opportunity to transform and deepen our connection to music and culture.”

“I’m excited to help launch the EMME music division of Estrella and to help not only discover but build the careers of some of the most exciting artists in Latin music,” said Garza. “I love the entire digital space and having the ability to develop content and strategy among multiple platforms is also an amazing opportunity. I’m very grateful to Estrella Media for giving me this opportunity.”