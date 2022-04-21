Skyview Promotes Jeanne-Marie Condo

Skyview Networks has promoted Jeanne-Marie Condo to the newly created position of President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer. Condo has been with the company since shortly after its inception in 1995.

“Jeanne-Marie has been the architect of our sales strategy, carefully integrating business partners to create unrivaled value for our advertising clients while driving significant return for the audio brands we steward,” said Steve Jones, CEO and President, Skyview Networks. “This new title recognizes Jeanne-Marie’s leadership role in the company and across the industry wherein she has become respected for her commitment to our clients and early development and implementation of integrated sales and brand awareness for our advertisers.”

Executive Chairman of the Board Ken Thiele said, “Jeanne-Marie has worked by my side from the very beginning and her sharp instincts, forward thinking and dedication to our clients has helped mold Skyview into the industry leading company it is today. I am grateful for her steadfast performance and look forward to her continued success as she assumes this role.”

“Skyview is an extraordinary team of talented individuals who dedicate their work to the success of our networks. It is a privilege to work by their side and advance Skyview’s leadership position,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, President of Network Partnerships and CRO. Condo leads a large, national team of seasoned sales executives and staff, covering network audio sales business coast to coast.