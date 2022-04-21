Benztown Honors VO Talent

Benztown has released its eighth annual Benztown 50 List of Radio’s Biggest Imaging Voices, the radio industry’s exclusive listing of the top 50 voiceover artists in the U.S. and Canada. The Benztown 50 is based on several criteria, including number of radio station affiliates, station size and market.

“The best voiceover captures and holds listeners’ attention and defines the very best brands in a memorable and instantly recognizable way,” said Dave “Chachi” Denes, President of Benztown. “We congratulate the incredibly talented and dedicated people who comprise this year’s Benztown 50 and honor them for continuing to raise the bar for outstanding achievement in voiceover and audio branding.”

You can view the full list Here.