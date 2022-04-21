eMusic Live Partners With iHeart

eMusic Live will handle the livestream of this year’s iHeartCountry Festival. The show will stream from the new state-of-the-art venue, Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, May 7.

“Our livestream platform is built to generate meaningful, interactive experiences that bring more live music to more fans,” said Tamir Koch, President of eMusic. “The iHeartCountry Music Festival is going to be such a special event for fans – with an incredible line up and engaging features on our platform that are built to be immersive and unique to the digital experience.”

In 2020, 7digital and eMusic launched their joint venture, eMusic Live. The platform brings a new level of artist customization and direct commercial opportunities around live gigs for artists, including fully branded event pages, virtual VIP Meet and Greets, digital music sales, merch and artists NFTs.