SXM Spiritually Inspired Channel

SiriusXM has launched “Holy Culture Radio” a new full-time talk and music channel. The channel features 13 shows for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise.

Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a non-profit organization whose mission statement is to deliver a curriculum designed to help people develop their passion and purpose, create an informed plan, use tools to help them succeed and establish accountability and ownership.

“I am beyond excited about this union between Holy Culture and SiriusXM!” said James Rosseau, founder of The Corelink Solution and on-air personality on Holy Culture Radio. “Introducing the platform’s first Christian Hip-Hop channel with music and talk allows us to extend our ‘head and heart’ community revitalization mission through systems of learning and cultural enrichment, focusing on African-Americans.”