Hannity Marks Milestone

Sean Hannity is now the longest-running primetime cable news host, surpassing legend Larry King. Hannity spends over four hours daily connecting with his audience on both radio and television.

“Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years,” said Suzanne Scott, FOX News Media CEO. “A FOX News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success.”

“I am extremely grateful to FOX News Media and to our loyal, dedicated viewers whom I am proud to serve every night,” said Hannity.

Hannity has logged 25 consecutive years, six months, and 15 days. The Premiere Radio Networks’ “The Sean Hannity Show” is syndicated to 675 stations.