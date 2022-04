To honor the life and legacy of Philadelphia radio legend Sid Mark, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT is bringing back “Fridays with Frank” on Friday, April 22. Mark passed away this week at the age of 88.

WPHT originally aired “Fridays with Frank” from 2000-2010. He also hosted “Sundays with Sinatra” for more than 65 years.

The Audacy station will air the program, with limited commercial interruptions April 22 from 6 to 8 pm.