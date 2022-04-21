Service To America Awards Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2022 Celebration of Service to America Awards. Category winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony, which will return as an in-person event on June 7, 2022.

“As valued members of their local communities, television and radio stations offer critical support to those in need, shine a light on the issues affecting their friends and neighbors and help get us through difficult times,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation President. “We look forward to coming together once again to honor these outstanding stations for embodying the spirit of broadcasting, and to celebrate broadcasters everywhere who serve their communities every day.”

The event also recognizes an individual for their exceptional commitment to improving the lives of others through the Service to America Leadership Award. A Corporate Leadership Award will be given to a non-broadcast business for its extraordinary focus on community service and corporate responsibility.

You can view the list of finalists Here.