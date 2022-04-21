Dunlap Signs Deal With AdLarge

AdLarge ha signed an ad sales partnership deal with financial expert Tori Dunlap for the re-launch of her “Financial Feminist” podcast.

Tori has also co-created an investment education platform called Treasury (https://treasury.app/), where women can invest and learn with a supportive community. To date, the Treasury community has invested more than $14 million.

Tori Dunlap commented on the podcast relaunch, “After such an incredibly successful and impactful first season, we’re thrilled to bring the show back in a weekly format. The response to the show has been absolutely incredible, and we’re looking forward to more thoughtful conversations and actionable advice. I’m also excited to have signed with UTA and the AdLarge deal is an impactful start to an already fruitful relationship.”

Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of AdLarge said, “Tori’s message and content galvanize women worldwide to take their rightful seat at the table and create their own financial freedom. She is changing women’s lives every day. Her impact as a globally recognized career and money expert is beyond impressive and we’re proud to share this advocacy and audience with our partners.”