New Consulting Firm Launches

Steve Smith, Tim Richards and Heidi McIvor-Allen have launched a new consulting form called the Smith Richards Collective. The trio plans to offer full-service consulting for radio stations and groups.

Smith said, “At the most comprehensive level, SRC has the ability to assist in programming an entire cluster or group of stations in ALL FORMATS. We’re approaching the industry in a way that fits today’s needs.”

Richards added, “This is a full-service venture offering a wide spectrum of services that can be tailored to each client’s unique needs with the goal of improving the product while achieving immediate savings.”