WNYC Launches Dead End Podcast

WNYC Studios is launching DEAD END: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery – a seven-part investigative series about the unsolved killing of John and Joyce Sheridan. The show, which debuts on April 26th, will be hosted by WNYC Senior Reporter Nancy Solomon.

On September 28, 2014, former New Jersey Transportation Commissioner John Sheridan was found dead along with his wife Joyce Sheridan in their home in Skillman, New Jersey. The couple were prominent Republican donors who had relationships with some of the most powerful people in the state, including former Governor Chris Christie. Both suffered multiple stab wounds and their house was set on fire. Although authorities initially declared it a murder-suicide, the Sheridans’ eldest son, Mark, is consumed with questions and doubt, and takes it upon himself to search for the truth – but encounters roadblocks at every turn.

Solomon – who has been covering New Jersey politics for two decades – takes up Mark’s inquiry. Through interviews with former governors, attorneys general, police detectives and a prosecutor who helped take down the New Jersey mob, “DEAD END” examines how the deaths of such a politically-connected couple could be ignored by top law enforcement agencies and left unresolved.