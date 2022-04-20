HoF Honors For Politziner

Good Karma Brands West Palm Beach President, Steve Politziner, was inducted into the 45th class of the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes a group of individuals who have made major impacts to the Palm Beach County sports landscape.

In bestowing the honor, the HoF noted, “By bringing ESPN to the market through the power of radio, TV and events, he helped shape Palm Beach County’s sports identity, created a home for sports fans and has provided coverage to the great sports stories, teams and athletes that make up the community.”

Politziner came to Palm Beach County in 2003 when the company acquired AM 760 and turned it into ESPN 760, now ESPN West Palm.