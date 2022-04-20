WEEI Adds New Co-Host

Meghan Ottolini is the new afternoon show co-host on sports-talker WEEI-FM in Boston. Ottolini will join “Merloni & Fauria” from 2P-6P weekdays. Ottolini had previously been serving as a part-time host on the station since January 2021.

“Meghan is a rising star in this industry and we are very excited to have her join ‘Merloni & Fauria’ each afternoon, said Mike Thomas, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Boston. “Writing is a passion of Meghan’s and she will be able to continue to do that for our station’s website, enabling her to create can’t miss content for Boston sports fans – both on air and online.”

“I’m thrilled to join WEEI and work alongside Lou [Merloni] and Christian [Fauria] delivering premier sports talk coverage in the best sports city in the country,” said Ottolini. “This opportunity is such a privilege and I look forward to having a lot of fun in this next chapter of my career.”