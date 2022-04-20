Podcast Movement Hosting Sessions at NAB

The Podcast Movement team will be in Las Vegas for the NAB Show which kicks off this weekend. Podcast Movement President Dan Franks and Co-Founder Jared Easley will introduce the following sessions…

Choosing Content That Resonates with Audio Audiences

Monday, April 25 at 12:35 pm PT

Join this conversation between Audible EVP & Head of Content Rachel Ghiazza and Spoke Media Founder & President Keith Reynolds. Ghiazza and Reynolds will dive into how to choose the right shows for the right audiences at the right time.

Podcast Production Management Extravaganza

Monday, April 25 at 3:15 pm PT

This session is all about the nuts and bolts of podcast production management building. Spoke Media Founder & President Keith Reynolds shares how to manage a smooth and efficient production framework for maximum support.

Podcast Networks: The Wild West of Podcasting

Tuesday, April 26 at 10:35 am PT

To expand the reach of their show, should independent creators look to join a network or start one? Eric Bischoff (83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff) and Conrad Thompson (AdFreeShows) join our hosts to lead a conversation about navigating the “wild west” of podcast networks.

Programmatic in Podcasting – Positive or Negative?

Tuesday, April 26 at 1:45 pm PT