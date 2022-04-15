Loud Media Adds Stations

Loud Media has reached an agreement with Blount Broadcasting to acquire WGAP, WKVL, and their associated translators W290DJ and W265DR. Loud Media operates radio stations in New York, Tennessee, and Colorado.

“Acquiring these two heritage stations further shows our commitment to the Knoxville TN market,” said Ricki Lee, co-owner Loud Media. “We are excited to be expanding our footprint and very much look forward to sharing our plans for these signals on completion.”

The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and Loud Media expects to close on this transaction in Q3 of 2022.