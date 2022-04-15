IAB Upfronts to Include iHeart, NPR and WBUR

The 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will take place virtually May 10-12. Additionally, on May 10, IAB will release its annual Podcast Ad Revenue report highlighting the latest insights into podcast advertising revenues and trends that drove advertising in the space, and projected future revenues.

The 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by Actress, Author, and Comedian Franchesca Ramsey.

“Podcast advertising is a billion-dollar industry, but there are still brands who have yet to fully embrace these advertising opportunities. Podcasting dominates the audio marketplace and influences listeners, content creators, and advertisers alike, while also delivering great scale to brands across all vertical categories,” said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. “Powered by a unique and intimate relationship between listener and host, podcasting provides a highly engaging and personalized ad-friendly environment that resonates with consumers and helps deliver high ROI for brands.”