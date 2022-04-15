An Audacy Rebrand In San Francisco

Audacy has launched 102.1 JAMS (KRBQ-FM) in San Francisco. The station, previously known as The New Q102.1, will continue to feature a wide collection of classic hip-hop hits and throwbacks.

“We’re pleased to introduce the Bay Area’s newest station and continue to bring our listeners a home for their favorites in throwback hip-hop,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “JAMS will embody the very best this format has had to offer, and we look forward to continuing to grow this brand as the Bay Area’s go-to for hip-hop.”

The change sees Chuy Gomez assuming the role of afternoon drive talent. Additional lineup updates will be announced in the coming weeks.