Townsquare Trenton Makes Two New Hires

WPST-FM In Trenton announced on Friday that Gianna Oakley (pictured) has been hired as Morning Show Producer for Chris & The Crew and Austyn Fennell is the new Afternoon Drive host and APD.

Oakley, a Central Jersey native, will graduate with her Bachelor’s Degree from Rowan University in Radio/TV/Film this May. She had interned at 94.5 PST since the fall of 2021 before joining the staff full time as the producer of Chris & The Crew and a content creator for 94.5 PST.

“Being named the producer of Chris & The Crew is a dream come true! I’m a Central Jersey girl who grew up listening to Chris & The Crew on 94.5 PST so I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe this is real and I can’t wait to create awesome local content on-air and online every day,” said Oakley.

Fennell, a native of Voorhees, NJ, has previously worked weekends and fill-in shifts at WSJO-FM (SoJo 104.9) in Atlantic City, NJ and weekends/fill-in at WBEB (B101) in Philadelphia. Since 2019, Austyn worked with Seven Mountains Media in State College, PA, serving as the afternoon drive host at Hot AC (3WZ) WZWW-FM. Austyn also served as the midday host on WNKI in Elmira, NY and WSBG in Stroudsburg, PA. Austyn can be heard weekdays from 2-7 pm on 94.5 PST.

“I am thrilled to be back home in New Jersey to join the legendary 94.5 PST as the afternoon drive host and assistant brand manager,” commented Fennell.

Brian Lang, Market President & Chief Revenue Officer added, “We are excited to add Austyn and Gianna to the 94.5 PST team and look forward to their contributions on-air and online.”