CBA Returns With Live Awards Ceremoney

On Saturday, the Colorado Broadcasters Association returned to a live Awards of Excellence Gala to recognize Colorado’s best broadcasters. Over 400 radio and television broadcasters gathered at the Denver Grand Hyatt. Colorado Public Radio’s KCFR-FM was named metro market station of the year.

This year, the CBA received 904 entries (461 from radio, 443 from television). 172 volunteer broadcasters from around the country were assembled into panels to judge all 904 entries.

Roger Ogden of KYSL-FM was recognized with The Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award for his many outstanding years of service to the broadcast industry.

The CBA also recognizes “Stations of the Year” in each market size, using an awards point system that determines the winners, based on the number of Awards (first place) and Certificates (second place) won by each station.

The 2021 radio “Stations of the Year” were:

• Small Market: KWUZ-FM/Poncha Springs

• Medium Market: KYSL-FM/Frisco

• Major Market: KTRR-FM/Fort Collins

• Metro Market: KCFR-FM/Denver

To see all the 2021 winners, go HERE.