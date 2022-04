WDWS, Champaign, IL host Jim Turpin died Sunday at the age of 90. Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hostied WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017.

