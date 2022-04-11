Happy To Be Heading Back To Vegas

The NAB show returns live to Las Vegas this month, beginning on the 23rd. On Sunday, April 24th, at The Mayfair Supper Club in The Bellagio Hotel, a special reception called Cocktails and Conversations is being hosted by several radio industry companies. Here are all the details.

The companies hosting the event are Quu, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, vCreative, Skyview, Xperi, Radio Ink, Radio & Television Business Report and Jacobs Media Strategies. There will be a special appearance from Skyview Networks Personality Nick Cannon.

Benztown Media CEO Dave Denes, who will be at the reception, says he’s very excited to return to Las Vegas. “The first time my parents took me to Vegas as a kid I fell in love, It’s one of my favorite places on the planet. After having to sit out for two years due to the pandemic, I’m especially excited to return. We are participating in a big way.” Denes says he’s kicking off his return to Vegas playing golf with Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, in the Phillip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday the 24th.

Denes also said that he’s missed his industry friends so he’s most looking forward to seeing everyone again. “After that, it’s all about the gear and the speakers. Technology advancement never ceases to amaze me and I’m anxious to see all the new broadcasting equipment and how the meta verse will be incorporated into our industry. The dais is stacked with some incredible speakers that I’m excited to see such as Byron Allen, Jim Gaffigan, Lester Holt and Carly Zipp from TikTok.”

At the “Cocktails and Conversations” reception Benztown is one of the sponsoring companies. “Since this is our inaugural event, I’m not exactly sure what to expect but If you like stiff cocktails and watching Fred Jacobs arm wrestle Steve Newberry, you’ll have a good time. In all seriousness, the room will be packed with some of the most talented, industrious and creative people in the business. It’s going to be a great place to network, share ideas and celebrate the return of NAB.”