Baseball is Back. And It’s Easy To Find. On The Radio

That’s what New York Daily News writer Bob Raissmann says in his latest column. You can always find baseball on the radio. Raissman was writing about how Major League Baseball has cut so many TV and streaming deals gouging fans for as much money as they possible can.

Raissman writes that on any given night or day, “Yankees or Mets games could air on YES, SNY, Fox (Ch.5), WPIX-TV (Ch. 11), FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLBN, Amazon, AppleTV+, Peacock, YES app, SNY app. So, baseball fans, already paying through the nose for cable subscriptions, are also being asked to pay more monthly to subscribe to the streaming services. Then, they have to deal with the technology it takes to access those services and pray that it all works.”

In New York, baseball fans can easily find the Mets on WCBS-AM, and the Yankees on WFAN AM/FM.

Raissman goes on to say that radio games are easy to find and free. “You can even listen without a password, night or day. Guess what? It’s always on the same stations. It’s anxiety — and glitch — free. Most of the time, baseball on the radio is a beautiful thing.” He adds that unlike their Mets/Yankees TV broadcast counterparts the baseball fan will always know where to find them.