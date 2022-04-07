Malone Added To WTAM Cleveland

Well known Cleveland media personality Jimmy Malone is joining Newsradio WTAM 1100. ‘The Jimmy Malone Show’ debuts April 12, taking over the 9-10 a.m. slot vacated by Geraldo Rivera.

“We’re thrilled to launch ‘The Jimmy Malone Show’ on WTAM,” said Keith Kennedy, Regional SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Cleveland. “Jimmy is a passionate talk show host, a generous philanthropist, and lover of all things Cleveland. We are thrilled to add yet another powerful local voice to a station that means so much to the community.”

Malone has been part of the Cleveland radio fabric since 1985 with his weekly appearances on the ‘Lanigan and Webster Morning Show’ on Majic 105.7 WMJI. He became a full-time co-host of the show until 2021 when he launched a show on another iHeart sister station FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler (1350 AM WARF).

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to connect with the WTAM audience,” said Malone. “WTAM is the news and information leader in the market, and it’s humbling to have the opportunity to join such a legendary radio station. I simply can’t wait to get started.”

Malone takes over for Geraldo Rivera who stepped away from the WTAM mic April 1 to dedicate more time to his other media pursuits.