Group Wants Cumulus to Rehire Athey

Citizens for the Republic, a conservative political action committee, is calling on Cumulus owned WMAL to reinstate former morning co-host Amber Athey. She was fired after a tweet about Vice President Kamala Harris’ outfit during the State of The Union.

The tweet, referencing the brown suit the Vice President wore to the State of the Union address read, “Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently.” According to Athey it was deemed racist by Cumulus.

Radio Ink reached out to Cumulus and asked if they were going to comment on the situation and the answer we received was “No.”

A press release from Citizens for the Republic was prefaced with, “Cumulus Capitulation to Woke Wimps Must be Countered by Listeners, Advertisers.”

“The actions of Cumulus Media is craven and cowardly. It is the total opposite of the free speech that Washington area listeners have come to expect—and respect—from WMAL,” said Craig Shirley, Chairman of Citizens for the Republic.

The release listed a number of advertisers on WMAL: Hillsdale College, Cabinet Discounters, GarageDoorRepair.com, Edelman Financial Engine, The Reynolds Team Realtors, Grainger, and MedStar Health. Shirley said, “These companies want access to a conservative audience. They need to defend the free speech that is vital to that audience.”

Citizens for the Republic listed Cumulus Media contact information and urged the public to contact the company.

