WBT Sets New Morning Show

News Talk WBT AM/FM Charlotte is teaming Beth Troutman with Bo Thompson for Good Morning BT. Troutman is a veteran news anchor, multiple Emmy-winning documentarian, television host, and former Congressional candidate.

“I was immediately impressed by Beth from our first meeting,” said Marsha Landess, Regional VP/MM, Radio One, Charlotte. “Her contribution as a guest with Bo, and her infectious positivity, has only reinforced that impression. Together, they’re able to speak to the moms and dads and working professionals of Charlotte as generational peers, and we are incredibly excited to have Bo and Beth begin WBT’s second century as our morning team.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside Bo Thompson,” said Troutman. “He is one of the best broadcasters in the business, and I know we’re going to create something really unique, fun, and informative together for the WBT audience!”