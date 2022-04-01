Travis Moon Joins CMG Houston

Cox Media Group Houston has hired Travis Moon as Director of Operations. Moon joins CMG from Cumulus KUBL-FM Salt Lake City.

“Travis is a talented and creative content leader with a rich history in Texas,” said Keith Lawless, Regional VP. “I am proud to have him join our CMG Houston family and excited for Houston’s next chapter under his leadership.”

“CMG Houston has such a rich history of success in both community and industry impact,” said Moon. “I am thrilled to return to Texas. “I look forward to partnering with the CMG Houston team to add new chapters of success filled with great moments and impact we can share together.”

Moon will be responsible for all CMG Houston cluster content for KKBQ, KGLK and KTHT. He starts work April 11.