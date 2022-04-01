Bryan Broadcasting Texas Changes

Robbie Mack has been named Program Director at Candy 95 (KNDE-FM) College Station, Texas Station. Ted Hallowell, who has been filling in mornings since the first of the year; now has the job full-time.

“When you’re finding a replacement for people who worked here for 10 years, you know you’ll need to find someone with special skills and talents,” said Ben Downs, GM. ” Rob understands radio and knows how to reach an audience. And he has the gift of being a person who can make our systems run like the Marconi-winning station we’re used to.”

“I can’t wait to get to Texas and get started at Candy 95 and Bryan Broadcasting, said Mack. Through each step of the process, it became more and more apparent that this was the place to be. They still do radio the right way.”

Mack takes over for Katy Dempsey, who made the move to mornings at CMG sister station Y100 (KCYY-FM), San Antonio. Mack joins CMG from the Adams Radio Group cluster in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.