The Take On Films

Sony Music Entertainment’s Global Podcast Division has formed a podcast partnership with film critic Mark Kermode and movie fanatic Simon Mayo. “Kermode and Mayo’s Take” will be a twice weekly podcast series focusing on theatrical, streaming and physical film releases.

“Kermode and Mayo have made an incredible impact in UK audio for decades. They are radio icons but also pioneers of podcasting,” said Jez Nelson EVP. “We are thrilled to welcome them to Sony Music and to now work with them to take their amazing partnership and peerless take on movies to the next level globally.”

“Simon Mayo is quite simply one of the best broadcasters in the world and I’m thrilled to be teaming up with him again for this new Sony podcast, which will allow us to bicker about movies and tv (and skiffle, obviously) to our hearts’ content,” said Mark Kermode.

Listeners can expect discussions about current and classic releases, recommendations and warnings, as well as special episodes that respond to big news and events across the industry. The podcast premiers May 5.