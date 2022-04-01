BEA Rankings Released

The Broadcast Education Association (BEA) has released the first annual rankings of schools based on the creative achievement of their students. The rankings are founded on the results from the BEA Festival of Media Arts; an international media competition focused on student and faculty creative endeavors.

The festival winners represent approximately the top 20% of entries. There are five levels of awards: Best of Festival, First Place, Second Place, Third Place, and Award of Excellence. The rankings take into account both the quantity and quality of student works.

In the last five years, nearly 6,000 student creative works were submitted from the BEA’s more than 300 member institutions around the world.

You can view the 2022 Rankings List Here.