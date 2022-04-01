NY Festival Radio Awards Shortlist

The New York Festivals® Radio Awards competition has announced the 2022 Radio Awards shortlist across 14 category groups. The United Kingdom led with 75 entries shortlisted followed by the United States with 57, Ireland with 56 and Canada saw 35 entries.

Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies and independent producers. Shortlisted global broadcasters include BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS News Radio, NBC News, RTÉ Ireland, Deutsche Welle (DW), Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and Mediacorp.

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2022 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 26th.

You can view the 2022 Radio Awards shortlist Here.