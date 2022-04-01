Beantown Gas Giveaway

Massachusetts auto dealer Ernie Boch Jr. contacted The Greg Hill Show on WEEI Thursday morning March 31, to announce he would pay for 7,000 gallons of gas to be given away in his hometown of Norwood Friday April 1st. No foolin’, the “April Fuel’s Day” event is costing Boch about $30,000.

The cars started lining up early Friday morning on Route 1 in Norwood as people waited for the 7 a.m. start of the event at Rojo Car Wash.

Chris Curtis, executive producer of The Greg Hill Show took to Twitter, to provide an update Friday Morning.

NBC 10 Boston had a chance to talk with Ernie Boch on the eve of the event.