WTOP News in Washington, DC will officially launch its new daily local news podcast, DMV Download, on April 19th. DMV Download is the first daily podcast that dives deeper into the biggest and most interesting news stories impacting Washington.

Each weekday afternoon, co-hosts Megan Cloherty and Luke Garrett will go in-depth on the top local stories delivering listeners more context, background and perspectives around the topics leading the news in the region.