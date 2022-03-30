New SM For Beasley Detroit

Tim Jorgenson has been named Integrated Sales Manager of Beasley Media Groups Motor City radio properties. He most recently served as the National Digital Automotive Specialist on behalf of BMG. Previously, he spent two years as an Account Executive at iHeart-Detroit.

“We are beyond excited to have Tim move into the position as Integrated Sales Manager for Detroit,” said Patti Taylor, Group Director of Sales. “Tim’s depth of knowledge in the automotive industry, coupled with his skill and passion for digital, will drive Beasley-Detroit’s efforts to the next level. Tim’s approach is thoughtful and smart – and our team is so excited to be working with him.”

“Beasley Detroit has an incredible team which makes for a great environment,” said Jorgenson. “This culture is the result of a strong leadership team that empowers its employees- something you can see each day through the positivity in the building!”