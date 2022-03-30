Eva Longoria Podcast Premiers

iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network and Eva Longoria have teamed up to launch a new slate of original podcasts. A scripted series and two un-scripted series will feature Latinx Voices and stories.

In the first show to launch March 31, “Connections with Eva Longoria,” Longoria and her guests take on complex topics with meaningful conversations ranging from spirituality to money, romance, food, politics and parenting.

“I’m excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring you a new slate of podcasts, which touches on everything I love while also celebrating our culture and uplifting the stories of our community,” said Longoria.

Podcasts coming later in the year include the scripted series, “Sisters of the Underground,” that tells the true story of the Mirabal sisters; and “Hungry for History,” that explores the origins of some of the most delicious dishes and ingredients from la cultura.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership, and the growth of our network, as we continue to tell our stories and celebrate our Latinidad,” said Gisselle Bances, SVP, Head of Production and Development, iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.