Brooke & Jeffrey Help Ukraine

The Premiere Networks-syndicated Brooke & Jeffrey program has launched Merch’ For A Cause. Listeners can purchase special edition sweatshirts and t-shirts with 100% of the proceeds supporting Ukranian humanitarian efforts.

The program has partnered with Heart to Heart International, an organization working with partners in Ukraine and the surrounding countries of Poland, Romania and Moldova, providing medicines, medical supplies, and hygiene items to refugees who have fled the fighting, and to Ukrainians who have remained in their country.

Showing support for the Ukraine, the popular Young Jeffrey “Song of the Week” parody turned Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Black and Yellow’ into ‘Blue & Yellow’ for the Ukrainian people.

You can check out the song Here.