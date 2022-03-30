UMPG Enhances Podcast Space Music

The Universal Music Publishing Group is teaming up with Audio Up in an agreement focusing on signing songwriters to create unique music for Audio Up’s original podcast programs. The new relationship will empower UMPG to identify and potentially sign talented creators who can both write songs for the podcasts, as well as excel in contemporary songwriting.

Additionally, UMPG signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with “Jingle Jared” Gutstadt, a production and contemporary music songwriter/producer and CEO of Audio Up. Audio Up focuses on creating hit tracks, using the podcasting space as its launch pad.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Universal Music Publishing on this first-of-its-kind endeavor,” said Gutstadt. “We see podcasting as a gateway to music discovery and hit songs of the future. Our unique blend of music-based content unlocks incredible stories and music by some of the top recording artists in the space. Our secret sauce is a Tin Pan Alley model with completely integrated and original music capabilities from within our walls.”

“Jared is a uniquely talented songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, from his track record in creating production and contemporary music hits, to building new venture Audio Up as a premier podcasting studio,” said Marc Cimino, COO at UMPG. “UMPG is excited to be partnering with Jared and the Audio Up team, working together to discover and develop versatile songwriters who can create music both for these fan-favorite podcasts as well as contemporary hits.”